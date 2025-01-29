Write a review
Lays potato chip recall upgraded to Class I

Consumers in Washington and Oregon are begin cautioned about Lays potato chips if they have a severe milk allergy - Image via FDA

The chips contain milk, an allergen not declared on the label

A December recall of Lays potato chips has been upgraded to Class I, the most severe threat level because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the chips contain an undeclared allergen – milk.

The products were distributed in only two states – Washington and Oregon – but with the Super Bowl just days away the FDA issued the extra warning, saying the chips could prove fatal to someone with a severe milk allergy.

The recalled product is in a flexible bag, and the specific information is listed below:

Product Description 

Size 

UPC 

Code Date & Manufacturing Code

Representative Image 

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips

13 oz.
(368.5 grams)

28400 31041

Must have both
“Guaranteed Fresh” date of
11 FEB 2025
AND
one of the following the
Manufacturing Codes
6462307xx
OR
6463307xx

See Image Below

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

