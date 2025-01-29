Lays potato chip recall upgraded to Class I

A December recall of Lays potato chips has been upgraded to Class I, the most severe threat level because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the chips contain an undeclared allergen – milk.

The products were distributed in only two states – Washington and Oregon – but with the Super Bowl just days away the FDA issued the extra warning, saying the chips could prove fatal to someone with a severe milk allergy.

The recalled product is in a flexible bag, and the specific information is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date & Manufacturing Code Representative Image Lay’s Classic Potato Chips 13 oz.

(368.5 grams) 28400 31041 Must have both

“Guaranteed Fresh” date of

11 FEB 2025

AND

one of the following the

Manufacturing Codes

6462307xx

OR

6463307xx See Image Below

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described above can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).