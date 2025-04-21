Kia wading into US electric pickup market

Kia Motors is diving into the electric truck market with plans to release a battery-electric pickup designed specifically for the North American market, the automaker revealed during its annual investor day.

The upcoming model will be built on an all-new electric vehicle platform geared toward both urban commuters and outdoor adventurers.

While specific details such as size-class and production location remain undisclosed, industry insiders expect the vehicle to fall within the midsize pickup segment—a category gaining traction among EV enthusiasts. The electric pickup is projected to deliver strong towing capability, off-road readiness, and cutting-edge infotainment features.

Electrifying a new segment

Kia aims to sell 90,000 units annually of the new electric pickup, which could be a strategic counterpart to its EV9 electric SUV. Though unconfirmed, speculation suggests the two may share design and platform elements. The new pickup will not be a version of the Tasman—a midsize truck launching this year in the Middle East and Oceania—as that vehicle is not intended for U.S. markets.

To avoid steep import tariffs, including the long-standing U.S. "chicken tax" on foreign-made pickups, Kia is expected to build the truck domestically, likely at either the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America or Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) facilities.

Strategic positioning

As part of Hyundai Motor Group, Kia is aligning its global EV strategy by establishing South Korea as the hub for BEV development, while North America will focus on mid-to-large SUVs and trucks. Europe will specialize in smaller vehicles such as compact SUVs and hatchbacks.

The electric pickup will be a key player in Kia’s goal to sell 1.2 million BEVs by 2030 as part of its 4.19 million total global sales target. To support this growth, the company also plans to increase production capacity by 17%, from 3.63 million to 4.25 million vehicles annually.

With major automakers like GM and Hyundai reportedly exploring collaborations in the midsize EV truck space, Kia’s move into the segment could mark the start of a new chapter in the highly competitive North American truck market.