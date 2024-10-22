Judge refuses to dismiss suit charging Meta's Amazon with addicting young users

A Massachusetts judge has ruled that Meta must face a lawsuit accusing it of using Instagram features to intentionally addict young users and hiding the platform’s harmful effects on teens' mental health.

Meta's defense, claiming protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, was rejected. The court found that the case focuses on Meta's business practices, not user content.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the ruling allows the state to hold Meta accountable for its impact on youth. Meta disputes the claims.

Suffolk County Judge Peter Krupp said that Section 230 does not apply to false statements Meta allegedly made about the safety of Instagram, its efforts to protect its young users’ well-being or its age-verification systems to ensure people under age 13 stay off the platform.

He said the state was “principally seeking to hold Meta liable for its own business conduct,” not content posted by third parties.

A Meta spokesperson said the “evidence will demonstrate our commitment to supporting young people.”

That ruling came after a federal judge in California rejected a request by Meta to dismiss lawsuits by more than 30 states accusing it of fueling mental health problems among teens by making its social media platforms addictive.