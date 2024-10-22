Write a review
  2. News
  3. Amazon News

Judge refuses to dismiss suit charging Meta's Amazon with addicting young users

Judge says it's the company's business practices not user-generated content that is being questioned in the case brought by the state. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.com

The company argues that the law prohibits prosecuting it for pubishing user comments

A Massachusetts judge has ruled that Meta must face a lawsuit accusing it of using Instagram features to intentionally addict young users and hiding the platform’s harmful effects on teens' mental health.

Meta's defense, claiming protection under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, was rejected. The court found that the case focuses on Meta's business practices, not user content.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the ruling allows the state to hold Meta accountable for its impact on youth. Meta disputes the claims.

Suffolk County Judge Peter Krupp said that Section 230 does not apply to false statements Meta allegedly made about the safety of Instagram, its efforts to protect its young users’ well-being or its age-verification systems to ensure people under age 13 stay off the platform.

He said the state was “principally seeking to hold Meta liable for its own business conduct,” not content posted by third parties.

A Meta spokesperson said the “evidence will demonstrate our commitment to supporting young people.”

That ruling came after a federal judge in California rejected a request by Meta to dismiss lawsuits by more than 30 states accusing it of fueling mental health problems among teens by making its social media platforms addictive.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.