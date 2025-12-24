Johnson & Johnson hit with record $15 billion verdict in talc case

A jury returned a record-setting $15 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson over claims tied to its talc-based baby powder.

Plaintiffs argued the company failed to adequately warn consumers about cancer risks allegedly linked to long-term use of the product.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal the decision, calling the verdict unsupported by science and evidence.

In one of the largest product-liability verdicts in U.S. history, a jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $15 billion in damages to plaintiffs who alleged that the company’s talc-based baby powder caused cancer after years of regular use.

The verdict, delivered after a lengthy trial, marks a dramatic escalation in the long-running legal battle over talc products and their alleged links to ovarian cancer and other illnesses. Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the award reflects years of corporate misconduct and a failure to protect consumers from known risks.

Jurors heard testimony from medical experts and internal company documents that plaintiffs said showed Johnson & Johnson was aware of potential dangers associated with talc but continued to market the products as safe.

Johnson & Johnson has consistently denied those claims. In a statement released after the verdict, the company said the decision was “fundamentally flawed” and vowed to challenge it in court.

“Decades of independent scientific studies confirm that talc does not cause cancer,” the company said. “This verdict contradicts the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and will not stand on appeal.”

Broad wave of litigation

The case is part of a broader wave of litigation that has dogged the healthcare conglomerate for years. Tens of thousands of lawsuits nationwide have alleged harm from talc products, prompting Johnson & Johnson to stop selling its talc-based baby powder in the U.S. and Canada in 2020, and later globally.

Legal experts say the size of the verdict could have far-reaching implications, both for Johnson & Johnson’s litigation strategy and for other companies facing mass tort claims.

Investors reacted cautiously, with Johnson & Johnson shares slipping in early trading as markets digested the news. Analysts noted that while the company has previously succeeded in reducing or overturning large talc verdicts on appeal, the sheer scale of the award raises new questions about potential financial exposure.