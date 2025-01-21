JetBlue will start accepting Venmo payments for flight tickets

Consumers will have a new way to pay for their upcoming JetBlue flights: Venmo.

The airline announced that customers will now be able to book their airline tickets using the popular banking app.

“We’re continually looking for ways to make it easier to book a JetBlue flight on our website and mobile app,” said Carol Clements, chief digital and technology officer, JetBlue. “Adding Venmo offers a seamless payment option for customers who enjoy the ease and convenience of the Venmo platform.”

“Travel is not just about the destination, but the people you go with and how you share the experience,” said John Anderson, senior vice president and general manager of consumer, PayPal. “The added ability to pay with Venmo for flights on JetBlue and manage travel costs during the trip through Groups helps solve the pain points of shared expenses from the time of booking to returning home.”

How it works

JetBlue is the first airline to offer Venmo as a payment option to its customers.

The new payment feature is currently available for those booking through the JetBlue website, and the airline says that customers using the JetBlue mobile app will see the Venmo option in the coming months.

To pay for your next flight using Venmo, you’ll be prompted to log into your Venmo account once at checkout on JetBlue’s website. From there, you’ll have the option to pay using your Venmo balance, or any of the connected credit or debit cards or bank accounts linked to your Venmo account.

The airline has also said that Venmo payments on its website are secure, meaning consumers should feel confident their data is safe and secure on the platform.

Winning over consumers

The news of the new payment option may serve as an opportunity for JetBlue to work on winning over consumers.

Most recently, the airline was fined $2 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation for “chronic flight delays,” with half of that money going to JetBlue travelers. On top of that, the airline decided to cut a number of its flight routes in the new year in an effort to increase profitability.

On the heels of that news, the airline has now made an announcement that it’s hoping will make the checkout portion of traveling easier and more convenient.