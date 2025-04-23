Internet ‘scambaiter’ exposes deceptive online sales pitches

Key takeaways

Deceptive marketing exposed: YouTuber and self-proclaimed "scambaiter" "Ben Dover" investigates online ads falsely claiming to sell "handcrafted" leather bags by using buzzwords like "authentic" to imply quality.

Fraud uncovered: Through reverse image searches and online sleuthing, Ben said he found that the women in the ads are AI-generated, customer reviews are fake, testimonials come from Fiverr actors, and the bags are mass-produced in China.

Scambaiting caution: While the video is both informative and entertaining, viewers are warned that scambaiting should be left to experienced individuals to avoid personal risk when dealing with scammers.

Marketers learned long ago that consumers – especially certain segments of consumers – respond favorably to certain descriptive words. Words like “authentic” and “handcrafted.” These terms imply quality and value.

However, some unscrupulous marketers employ these buzzwords to sell consumers things that aren’t exactly high quality. A YouTube poster who uses the alias “Ben Dover” spends much of his time scrolling through the web looking for misleading and downright fraudulent pitches.

“Ben,” a self-described “scambaiter,” engages these marketers in a prolonged interaction until he can expose them. He recently posted the video below, describing how he saw numerous ads that had remarkable similarity.

‘When they’re gone, they’re gone’

The ads were all for “handcrafted leather bags,” made by a woman who was ending her decades-long career by liquidating her inventory at discount prices. Consumers were urged to buy quickly because “when they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Remarkably, “Ben” found other sites offering the same merchandise, but showing a different woman, with a different name, who made the bags. “Ben” used a software tool to discover the woman’s image was generated by AI.

“Wait, what, there’s no Grace,” Ben said in the video. “Who, then, is making these high-quality, handcrafted leather bags?”

“Ben” went down that rabbit hole until he discovered the glowing reviews were fake and the video testimonials were by paid actors on Fiverr. Also, the products were anything but “handcrafted.” Spoiler alert: they were mass-produced in China.

Be sure to watch the video – it’s entertaining as well as informative. And one final note, it’s best to leave “scambaiting” to people like “Ben,” because it’s easy to make a mistake when engaging with a scammer.

