In many cities, you can now order a Hyundai from Amazon

Amazon is a lot of things, from the nation’s largest online retailer to a technology company. Now, it’s also a Hyundai dealer.

The company has announced that people in 48 U.S. cities can go online to browse, order, finance, and schedule pickup of a new Hyundai vehicle from their local participating dealer without ever leaving the Amazon site.

The new business line is called Amazon Autos, giving customers a simple way to purchase a new Hyundai. And it might not stop with Hyundais.

“We continue to add more Hyundai dealerships, and next year, we will roll out additional manufacturers, brands, cities, and new functionality,” Amazon said in a statement.

Using Amazon Auto, car buyers will be able to browse and search for available vehicles at their local dealer by make, model, trim, color, and features. They will also be able to get an instant valuation and trade in their existing vehicle toward the price of the new car.

Amazon says buyers will get transparent, upfront pricing and even be able to apply for financing, completing the purchase online and scheduling a pick-up time at the local dealer.

Why go through Amazon?

But most large car dealers have their own websites with most or all of those features. Why go through Amazon Autos?

“We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping—making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly," said Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos.

Jin said Amazon Autos, is enhancing simplicity and ease in the car-buying processing. At the same time, the company says it’s connecting dealers with Amazon’s customer base.

“We're excited to have Hyundai as our exclusive launch partner and look forward to welcoming more brands and expanding our selection to customers as the program grows,” Jin said.