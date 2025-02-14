If you’re using this hair dryer, regulators say you should stop immediately

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent warning to consumers regarding the Crasts 5-in-1 High Power Multi-Functional Curler and Straightener hair dryer brushes.

These products pose a significant risk of electrocution and serious injury due to the absence of an integrated immersion protection device, which is a violation of federal safety regulations for hair dryers.

The hair dryer brushes, which have been available for purchase online through various e-commerce platforms, including us.shein.com, from July 2024 to October 2024, were sold at prices ranging from $6 to $455.

The products are identifiable by the "Crasts" branding on the handle and packaging, and the model number MD-11 is printed on the packaging. The hair dryers feature a navy blue color with brass accents and are marketed for both family and salon use, offering functionalities for drying, straightening, and curling hair.

Despite being notified by the CPSC about the non-compliance with U.S. safety standards, the manufacturer, Guangzhou Crasts Hair Equipments Co. Ltd. of China, has not responded to requests for a product recall. As a result, the CPSC strongly advises consumers to immediately stop using these hair dryers. To ensure safety, users should unplug the devices, cut the cords, and dispose of them properly in the trash.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any incidents of injury or product defects related to these hair dryers on the CPSC's website at www.SaferProducts.gov. The product was manufactured in China and represents a serious hazard to users due to its design flaws.

The CPSC's proactive warning aims to prevent potential accidents and ensure consumer safety by eliminating the use of these hazardous products from households and salons.