If you want to hang out at Starbucks, you have to buy something

Starbucks has reversed a 2018 policy and will now require anyone using its premises to make a purchase - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The coffee retailer is reversing a 2018 policy that made its stores public spaces

Starbucks has taken another step back from its coffee house roots, where anyone could sit for hours in a comfortable chair, use the restroom and access the internet using store wi-fi. You can still do it, as long as you buy something.

The coffee retailer has reversed a 2018 policy that basically made its stores public gathering spaces. Before the end of the month, people will be required to make a purchase before using restrooms or hanging out.

The policy shift comes early in the tenure of new CEO Brian Niccol and is part of the company’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy. The company said requiring a purchase  in order to hang out was pushed by employees, who told management “there is a need to reset expectations for how our spaces should be used."

The change in policy was first reported by Investopedia, which cited a letter from Starbucks North America President Sara Trilling to store managers, telling them the policy change will take effect on Jan. 27.

The letter said the new rules, part of a “Starbucks code of conduct,” will be displayed in stores at that time.

