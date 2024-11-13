H&R Block to pay $7 million for falsely promising "free" tax preparation

A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit seeking changes for consumers who use H&R Block’s online tax filing services. H&R Block has agreed to a settlement that will impact the 2025 tax filing season.

This includes a $7 million payment to the FTC to compensate consumers affected by the company’s practices.

The FTC alleged that H&R Block misled consumers by advertising “free” tax filing when most users could not file for free. Many consumers also faced challenges downgrading to cheaper products, including having to contact customer service and experiencing deletion of previously entered data.

The proposed settlement requires H&R Block to make downgrading easier, eliminate data deletion, and allow downgrading without needing customer service assistance. By 2026, consumers who downgrade will be able to continue their tax filing without losing any previously entered information.

Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, emphasized the importance of transparent pricing and service options, stating that the FTC’s actions will help reduce stress and cost for taxpayers.

"American taxpayers who seek tax-filing help should be able to choose the services they need—and know the truth about how much they’ll pay,” said Levine. “The FTC’s action today will help lower the stress and expense of tax season for millions of taxpayers.”