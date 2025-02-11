How's your love life? Don't guess — there's a quiz

It's pretty easy to know about most things that affect you closely. The weather? Look out the window. Your finances? Look at your bank account. Your health? Check your smart watch (you do have one, don't you?)

Ah, but what about your love life? If you don't know — or you're just not sure — whether you're truly, wholly, undeniably happy with your significant other, researchers at Stockholm University have devised a seven-question test that will clear everything up and let you get on with your day.

“This scale makes it possible to quickly and efficiently get an idea of how a relationship is doing, without having to go through long and complicated interviews or questionnaires. It can even be used during couples counselling to monitor progress over time,” said Per Carlbring, professor of psychology at Stockholm University and one of the researchers behind the study, in a news release.

The test is called, naturally enough, the Valentine's Scale. The professors tried it out on 1,300 participants and found that it has "high reliability." There's no word on whether those 1,300 lucky lab rats are still entwined with their mates.

What could be better?

Let's face it. Everything could always be better and the researchers say their goal is to "encourage open communication and understanding, not to create unnecessary stress."

On the other hand, “If the test result raises concerns, it may be a good idea to talk about what lies behind the answers. Relationships are dynamic and affected by many factors. It may be stress, communication difficulties or other life circumstances. By reflecting together, you can find ways forward, whether it’s strengthening the relationship or making other decisions,” said Carlbring.

Time waits for no person

Enough idle chatter. It's time to face facts. The Valentine’s Scale is available online free of charge.

By answering the seven questions, you can get an indication of how you feel about your relationship right now. Don't complain to us about your score. Talk to your mate instead.