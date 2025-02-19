How do you keep food safe during an emergency?

Wildfires, winter storms, hurricanes and other natural disasters can jeopardize the safety of your food supply. Everybody knows that, but the question of what to do in a given situation can be hard to answer.

Meat, poultry, fish, and eggs should always be refrigerated at or below 40 °F and frozen food at or below 0 °F but this may be difficult when the power is out.

A few basic steps include keeping the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature, the U.S. Department of Agriculture advises.

The refrigerator will keep food safely cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened. A full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

Obtain dry or block ice to keep your refrigerator as cold as possible if you know or fear that the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time. Fifty pounds of dry ice should hold an 18-cubic foot full freezer for 2 days. Plan ahead and know where dry ice and block ice can be purchased.