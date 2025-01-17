Honda's financing arm ordered to pay $12 million for credit reporting failures

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ordered American Honda Finance Corporation to pay $12.8 million for reporting incorrect information that harmed the credit reports of 300,000 Honda and Acura drivers.

Honda Finance must pay $10.3 million in redress to consumers and take steps to correct its prior erroneous reporting. It will also assessed a fine of $2.5 million.

“Honda Finance used sloppy practices that smeared the credit reports of hundreds of thousands of its customers,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “False accusations on a credit report can have serious implications for Americans seeking a job, housing, or a loan.”

The issue arose when Honda Finance incorrectly reported some customers as delinquent during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they were on deferral plans. The CFPB also found that Honda Finance failed to properly investigate disputes about their credit reporting.

Honda Finance must pay $10.3 million to consumers and a $2.5 million penalty. The company’s actions caused damage to borrowers’ credit reports, affecting their ability to get loans, jobs, or housing.