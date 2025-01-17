Write a review
Honda's financing arm ordered to pay $12 million for credit reporting failures

Honda Finance ordered to pay $10 million in redress to Honda and Acura customers who were wronged during the pandemic by faulty credit reporting. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ordered American Honda Finance Corporation to pay $12.8 million for reporting incorrect information that harmed the credit reports of 300,000 Honda and Acura drivers.

Honda Finance must pay $10.3 million in redress to consumers and take steps to correct its prior erroneous reporting. It will also assessed a fine of $2.5 million. 

“Honda Finance used sloppy practices that smeared the credit reports of hundreds of thousands of its customers,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “False accusations on a credit report can have serious implications for Americans seeking a job, housing, or a loan.”

The issue arose when Honda Finance incorrectly reported some customers as delinquent during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they were on deferral plans. The CFPB also found that Honda Finance failed to properly investigate disputes about their credit reporting.

Honda Finance must pay $10.3 million to consumers and a $2.5 million penalty. The company’s actions caused damage to borrowers’ credit reports, affecting their ability to get loans, jobs, or housing. 

