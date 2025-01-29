Honda recalls nearly 300,000 vehicles with software error

Honda is recalling 294,612 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles. A software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) may cause an engine stall or a loss of power.

An engine stall or loss of power can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 17, 2025. Owners may contact Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are EL1 and AL0.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.