Write a review
  2. News
  3. Honda Recalls

Honda recalls nearly 300,000 vehicles with software error

Honda says three of its vehicles -- the 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S -- could have a software error - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The glitch could cause the vehicles to stall or lose power

Honda is recalling 294,612 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles. A software error in the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) may cause an engine stall or a loss of power.

An engine stall or loss of power can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

What to do

Dealers will reprogram the FI-ECU software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 17, 2025. Owners may contact Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are EL1 and AL0.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.