Honda recalls more than 150,000 Acuras for lighting issue

Key takeaways

Recall overview: Honda is recalling 152,800 Acura MDX vehicles from model years 2014 to 2020 due to a lighting defect caused by moisture entering the tailgate light assembly and wiring harness, potentially leading to interior and exterior light failures.

Safety risk: The failure of essential lights—including taillights, license plate lights, and position lights—can reduce vehicle visibility and heighten the risk of accidents.

Remedy and contact: Acura dealers will inspect and repair affected vehicles for free, with owner notifications starting by May 27, 2025. Owners can contact Acura or NHTSA for assistance.

Honda is recalling 152,800 2014-2020 Acura MDX vehicles. Moisture may enter the tailgate lid light assembly and wiring harness, which can cause the interior and exterior lights to fail, including the lid lights, position lights, license plate lights and taillights.

Vehicle lights that fail to illuminate can decrease visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect the wiring and install a fuse harness, replace the lid light, and repair the body dust sealer, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 27, 2025.

Owners may contact Acura's customer service at 1-800-382-2238. Acura's number for this recall is FLI. Vehicles included in this recall that were previously repaired under NHTSA recall number 19V-256 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.