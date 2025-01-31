Write a review
Honda is recalling 2025 Acura vehicles with backup camera issues

Honda is recalling certain nearly 10,000 2025 Acura MDX vehicles. The touchscreen in the center console may go blank - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The touchscreen in the center console may go blank

Honda is recalling certain nearly 10,000 2025 Acura MDX vehicles. The touchscreen in the center console may go blank, resulting in the rearview camera image not displaying as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility."

What to do

Dealers will replace the center information display unit, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 3, 2025. Owners may contact Honda's customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is RKZ.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

