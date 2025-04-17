Write a review
Home sellers are showing new optimism as the spring market reaches a peak

You may see more homes on the market this spring because sellers are confident of getting their asking price - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

70% of potential sellers say this is a good time to sell

Key Takeaways:

  • Sellers are optimistic: 70% of potential home sellers believe it's a good time to sell, with most confident they’ll get asking price or better.

  • Motivated by necessity and location: 79% cite life needs—like space, family, or affordability—as reasons to sell, with 46% seeking a new community.

  • Interest rates remain a major factor: While sellers are prepping their homes, many feel “locked in” by high mortgage rates, which is delaying their listing decisions.

Home prices have dipped in some of the housing markets where prices rose the most, but what about the rest of the country? It appears those prices are holding steady and a new survey from Realtor.com reveals a wave of confidence among people who are selling their homes.

According to the survey, 70% of potential sellers believe now is a good time to sell. This bullish outlook stems largely from the elevated value of homes and a strong expectation that buyer offers will meet or exceed asking prices. Nearly three-quarters of sellers believe their homes will sell quickly, and 81% anticipate receiving full price or more.

“Spring is historically the best time to sell, and this year, sellers are entering the season with high expectations,” Laura Eddy, vice president of Research and Insights at Realtor.com, said in a press release. “Still, many feel constrained by current mortgage rates, especially those who’ve been thinking about selling for over a year.”

Reasons for selling

Interestingly, market conditions are not the primary drivers behind the decision to sell. The survey found that 79% of potential sellers are motivated by necessity—such as needing more or less space, family-related moves, work transitions, or affordability issues. The top reason overall? Location. Nearly half (46%) of respondents are selling in hopes of finding a different community.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • 34% need more space

  • 25% want to downsize

  • 21% are moving for family reasons

  • 18% are experiencing life events (e.g., marriage, kids, divorce)

  • 15% are relocating for work

  • 10% can no longer afford their current home

Preparing to list

Despite economic concerns, potential sellers are actively preparing. An overwhelming 96% have taken at least one step toward listing their homes—ranging from researching property values (71%) to scoping neighborhood prices (61%). 

Renovations are also on the rise, with 38% making home improvements, mostly light upgrades like painting or landscaping, but also significant renovations such as kitchen and bathroom remodels.

