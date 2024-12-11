Higher fitness equates to stronger cognitive abilities in study

Better cardiorespiratory fitness in older adults is linked to stronger cognitive abilities, even in those at higher risk for decline due to age or genetics, according to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
The research involved 648 healthy adults aged 65-80, measuring their aerobic fitness (VO2max) during treadmill tests and testing their cognitive abilities in areas like memory, processing speed, and executive function. The findings showed:
- Higher fitness levels were associated with better performance across all tested cognitive skills.
- This link held true regardless of age or the presence of the high-risk APOE4 gene.
- Women, those with less education, and participants taking beta-blockers showed stronger benefits in some cognitive areas.
The study suggests aerobic fitness might enhance cognitive health by improving blood flow, reducing stress, and supporting brain structure. Researchers emphasize the importance of aerobic exercise for preserving brain health in older adults.
In a bid to explain the associations found, the researchers suggest that aerobic fitness may improve cerebral blood flow, reduce oxidative stress, forge new synaptic connections, boost the growth of neurons, and enhance neurotransmitter systems, as well as changing the shape and structure of grey and white matter.