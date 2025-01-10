Here are the top poison threats to pets in 2024

Food that is perfectly fine for people can be poison for pets, meaning pet owners need to be mindful of their pet’s environment. The Pet Poison Helpline has unveiled its annual list of the Top 10 Pet Poisons of 2024, highlighting the most common toxins that pose a threat to household pets.

The list is based on data from actual calls received by the helpline. The list underscores the ongoing risks associated with everyday substances that pets may encounter.

"Although there are thousands of potential toxins, some items rise to the top of the list every year,” said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. “This year's lists for dogs and cats are very similar to 2023, but the order has changed slightly, and the differences between dogs and cats continue to be significant."

Top threats

For dogs, the top culprits include:

1. Chocolate

2. Grapes/Raisins

3. Bromethalin (a rodenticide)

4. Xylitol

5. Ibuprofen

6. Marijuana (THC)

7. Anticoagulant Rodenticides

8. Vitamin D3 (overdose)

9. Carprofen (overdose)

10. Onions/Chives/Leeks/Shallots (Allium species)

Schmid highlighted a notable shift, with bromethalin moving up two places from fifth to third, and carprofen advancing from tenth to ninth. The latter is often due to accidental ingestion or overdose rather than therapeutic use.

For cats, the list differs significantly:

1. Lilies (Lilium species)

2. Chocolate

3. Onions/Chives/Leeks/Shallots (Allium species)

4. Garlic

5. Ibuprofen

6. Alstroemeria, Peruvian Lily

7. Vitamin D3 (overdose)

8. Amphetamine Combos

9. Carprofen

10. Tulips

"Lilies pose an extreme danger to cats, whereas chocolate is the biggest temptation for dogs," Schmid explained, reflecting the distinct differences in the lists for each species.

Don’t let your dog use marijuana

Marijuana remains a significant concern for dog owners, with a 430% increase in THC-related calls from 2019 to 2023. Although there was a 24.7% decrease in marijuana-related calls in 2024 compared to the previous year, it still ranks sixth on the dog list. Schmid attributes this decline to increased educational outreach about the dangers of THC exposure.

"Even if you don't use marijuana, your pet can still be exposed," Schmid warned. "We've seen cases where dogs have ingested a neighbor's pot brownies or a visitor's THC-infused treat without the owner's knowledge. Dogs are far more likely to be attracted to marijuana than cats."

This annual report serves as a crucial reminder for pet owners to remain vigilant about potential toxins in their pets' environments and to seek immediate veterinary assistance if exposure is suspected.