Heat pumps are warming up electric vehicles

When you think of heat pumps -- which, admittedly you might not do very often -- you probably picture a large device that admits a roaring sound in backyards throughout the land.

But not all heat pumps are big and noisy. Some are small and quiet, and they're also mobile. Yep, they're maybe in your electric vehicle if you have a new model.

It's not really surprising. Heat pumps save a lot of energy in homes and they can do the same in EVs, making electric cars more practical in cold climates. They're replacing resistance heaters, which burn up a lot of energy in the process of warming the air in your car's cabin.

Key Points

Efficiency : Heat pumps can improve EV range in freezing temperatures by 8–10%, according to research from Recurrent. Tests showed EVs like Tesla’s 2021 Model 3 and Model S with heat pumps perform better in cold weather than older models without them.

: Heat pumps can improve EV range in freezing temperatures by 8–10%, according to research from Recurrent. Tests showed EVs like Tesla’s 2021 Model 3 and Model S with heat pumps perform better in cold weather than older models without them. Performance : Heat pumps reduce range losses at 32°F to 11–13% for vehicles like the Tesla Model X and Audi E-Tron. However, their efficiency drops below 15°F.

: Heat pumps reduce range losses at 32°F to 11–13% for vehicles like the Tesla Model X and Audi E-Tron. However, their efficiency drops below 15°F. How They Work: Heat pumps transfer heat from the car’s electric motors or outside air to the cabin, operating like reverse air conditioning. This process is more energy-efficient than traditional resistive heating.

Adoption

Heat pumps are found in many newer EVs, including Tesla models since 2021, the Polestar 2, Rivian vehicles, and upcoming models like the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Older EVs with smaller batteries and no heat pumps, like the 2017 Ford Focus Electric, experience significant range losses in freezing weather.

Tips for Winter EV Use