GoDaddy's web hosting service lax about security, feds charge

Popular web hosting and domain name provider GoDaddy will have to improve its security measures under the terms of a settlement announced today with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC claims GoDaddy failed to secure its web hosting services from cyberattacks, leaving customers vulnerable. It said that since 2018, GoDaddy did not properly protect or monitor its hosting environments, and it misled customers about the security of its services.

As part of the settlement, GoDaddy must create a comprehensive security program similar to other companies’ programs that have settled with the FTC. This includes protecting customer data, monitoring security risks, and ensuring the company is honest about its security practices.

GoDaddy, one of the world's largest web hosting companies, has had several security breaches in recent years. These breaches allowed attackers to access customer websites, exposing visitors to possible risks. The FTC also alleges that GoDaddy falsely claimed it followed security standards like the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks.

The settlement will require GoDaddy to stop misleading customers, implement a strong security program, and hire an independent third party to review its security measures regularly. The FTC’s decision is part of its broader efforts to protect consumers from poor data security practices.