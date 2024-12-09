GM recalls pickups because tailgate may open unexpectedly

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 131,231 pickup trucks from the 2024 model year equipped with power-unlatching tailgates.
The tailgate's electronic gate-release switch may short-circuit due to water intrusion, which can result in the tailgate inadvertently unlatching while the vehicle is in Park.
Remedy
Owners are advised to check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving.
Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 13, 2025. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|CHEVROLET
|SILVERADO 2500 HD
|2024
|CHEVROLET
|SILVERADO 3500 HD
|2024
|GMC
|SIERRA 2500 HD
|2024
|GMC
|SIERRA 3500 HD
|2024