Write a review
  2. News
  3. GM News and Recalls

GM recalls pickups because tailgate may open unexpectedly

An unlatched tailgate could allow cargo to spill onto the roadway, creating a traffic hazard and possibly causing an accident, the company said. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

An unlatched tailgate could allow cargo to spill onto the roadway

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 131,231 pickup trucks from the 2024 model year equipped with power-unlatching tailgates. 

The tailgate's electronic gate-release switch may short-circuit due to water intrusion, which can result in the tailgate inadvertently unlatching while the vehicle is in Park.

Remedy

Owners are advised to check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving.

Dealers will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 13, 2025. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782.

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
CHEVROLETSILVERADO 2500 HD2024
CHEVROLETSILVERADO 3500 HD2024
GMCSIERRA 2500 HD2024
GMCSIERRA 3500 HD2024

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.