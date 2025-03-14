GM recalling 90,000 cars because wheels may lock up

General Motors is recalling 90,081 2019-2020 Cadillac CT6, 2020-2021 CT4, CT5, and 2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro vehicles equipped with a 10-speed transmission. The transmission may become damaged internally and cause the front wheels to lock-up.
A wheel lock-up while driving increases the risk of a crash.
What to do
Dealers will install transmission control module monitoring software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning April 21, 2025. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-333-4223 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N242480630.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.
To determine if you vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.