Gas water heater wars go down to the wire with Texas suing Biden rule

No one is going quietly as the change in administration looms. In the latest, though probably not the last, final maneuver, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing to block Biden’s effort to ban gas-powered water heaters.

Paxton says it's part of [Biden's] "radical environmental agenda that hurts consumers." Paxton and a multi-state coalition of Attorneys General are challenging the regulation imposed by Biden’s Department of Energy.

On December 26, 2024, the Biden Administration promulgated a final rule that would ban the sale of non-condensing instantaneous natural gas water heaters. Paxton's suit says the rule disproportionally affects seniors and low-income households by limiting market options and forcing consumers to use products that require more energy to perform the same task.

“It makes no sense to ban better performing instantaneous water heaters in the name of ‘green energy’ and force consumers to purchase more expensive and less efficient models. Beyond being ridiculous, it is an unlawful abuse of power,” said Paxton. “Until the final second of Biden’s tenure in Washington, I will defend Texas from the chronic lawlessness of his Administration.”

Environmental groups, including the Natioanl Resources Defense Council (NRDC), say the attacks on the rule are misguided.

"This is a senseless attack on a rule that is good for business and good for the climate,” said Joe Vukovich, staff attorney at NRDC. “The commercial water heater standard promises savings of $149 million per year in operating costs for businesses and will prevent 38 million metric tons of climate-warming carbon emissions over 30 years. We can’t afford to delay this overdue update for water heaters any longer.”

Paxton joined the multistate coalition led by Georgia, Kansas, and Tennessee to stop the rule from taking effect. In addition to Attorneys General from across the country, the National Propane Gas Association, the National Association of Homebuilders, and the Rinnai Corporation joined the lawsuit.

A phase-out, not a ban

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has not outright "banned" gas water heaters, but it has implemented new energy efficiency standards that may make it more difficult for certain older or less efficient models to be sold.

These new standards aim to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, encouraging the adoption of more energy-efficient technologies like heat pump water heaters and electric water heaters.

While the DOE has not banned gas water heaters, these new standards are part of a broader trend toward promoting cleaner, more energy-efficient alternatives. The DOE's decision aligns with the broader goals of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and improving energy efficiency, with an emphasis on reducing emissions and helping the U.S. meet climate goals.

Gas water heaters use natural gas or propane to heat water, which releases carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Environmental groups say that contributes to climate change and air pollution.

Other advantages of electric water heaters cited by the environmental groups include:

Energy Efficiency : While gas water heaters are generally more energy-efficient than electric ones, they still waste some energy. A significant amount of energy is lost in the combustion process, and heat is often lost from the tank itself.

Health and Safety Concerns: Gas water heaters rely on combustion, which can lead to dangerous issues like gas leaks, carbon monoxide poisoning, and the risk of explosions if the system is not maintained properly. Inadequate ventilation can cause the buildup of harmful gases inside the home.

Considering these issues, many people are opting for alternatives like electric water heaters, solar water heaters, or heat pump water heaters, which can be more environmentally friendly and safer in some situations.