FTC sends $25 million to tech support scam victims

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending more than $25.5 million in refunds to consumers who were misled into purchasing computer repair services through deceptive marketing tactics by two Cyprus-based companies.

The affected consumers were tricked by Restoro Cyprus Limited and Reimage Cyprus Limited, which falsely claimed that computers had security or performance issues to pressure users into buying unnecessary repair services.

In March 2024, the FTC sued the two companies, alleging that they violated the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule by misleading consumers. The case resulted in a settlement order, which:

Prohibited Restoro and Reimage from making false claims about security or performance issues.

Banned them from engaging in deceptive telemarketing practices.

Allowed the FTC to return funds to affected consumers.

Refund details

The FTC will distribute 736,375 PayPal payments on March 13 and 14 to consumers who were charged for these fraudulent repair services. Eligible consumers will receive an email about their refund before March 13.

Recipients should redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days to claim their funds.

How to get help

Consumers with questions can:

📞 Call the refund administrator: Rust Consulting, Inc. at 844-590-1102

💻 Visit the FTC’s website to view FAQs on the refund process.

The FTC reminds consumers that it never requires payment or personal account details to process refunds.

This case is part of ongoing FTC efforts to protect consumers from scams. In 2024 alone, the agency secured more than $337 million in refunds for victims of fraudulent businesses.

Consumers are encouraged to report scams and learn more about fraud prevention at consumer.ftc.gov.