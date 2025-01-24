Ford recalls nearly 273,000 Broncos and Mavericks

Ford is recalling 272,817 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles because the 12-volt battery may experience degradation and suddenly fail.

Battery failure can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and if necessary, replace the 12-volt battery, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February 3, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

Ford's number for this recall is 25S02. Vehicles in this recall were previously repaired under 24V-267 and will need to have the new remedy completed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, go to the NHTSA recall website and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.