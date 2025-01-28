Write a review
Ford recalls nearly 150,000 Bronco vehicles

Potential shock absorber corrosion can create safety hazard

Ford has issued a recall for 149,449 2021-2024 Bronco vehicles. The rear shock absorbers may corrode and fail, resulting in detachment of the external reservoir.

An external reservoir that detaches from a vehicle can create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

The remedy is currently under development. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by February 3, 2025. A second notice will be sent once the remedy is available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S01.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine whether your vehicle is included in the recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

