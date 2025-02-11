Feeling old and grumpy? Get a job, study suggests

A new survey from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that older Americans continue to work not just for financial reasons, but for their health and overall wellbeing. The poll shows that work offers numerous benefits, including improved physical and mental health, a sense of purpose, and cognitive benefits.

Key Findings

Health Boost from Work: Over two-thirds of older workers report that their job has a positive impact on their physical and mental health. In particular, those over 65 report even greater health benefits from work, including better cognitive function and sharper focus.

Positive Mental and Physical Impact: Older workers, especially those 65 and older, overwhelmingly agree that work keeps their brains sharp and helps maintain their social connections.

“Our perceptions of working after age 65 have changed over time, and these data suggest that most older adults who are still able to work after the traditional retirement age derive health-related benefits from doing so,” said poll director Jeffrey Kullgren, M.D., M.P.H., M.S. , a primary care physician at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and associate professor of internal medicine at U-M.

“As we learn more about how loneliness, lack of social connection and isolation intertwine with physical and mental health in older adults, the role of work is important to consider.”

Barriers to Work

Despite these benefits, the poll also highlights the significant barriers older Americans face in maintaining or finding work. Among the key obstacles:

Health Challenges: 29% of older adults report disabilities or chronic illnesses that prevent them from working.

13% cited caregiving duties as a significant barrier, with many caring for spouses or aging family members. Age Discrimination: 11% reported facing age discrimination, which often prevents them from obtaining or advancing in positions.

Financial and Social Aspects

Key Motivations for Working: For those 50 and older, the most important reasons for working are financial stability (78%), saving for retirement (65%), and having access to health insurance (59%).

While many older adults experience health and mental benefits from working, significant barriers remain. Addressing issues such as age discrimination, caregiving duties, and the need for updated skills could allow more older adults to continue working in a meaningful way, reaping the health and social rewards.