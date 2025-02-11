Feds warn consumers about carbon monoxide and fire hazards during winter storms

As a series of winter storms threaten millions across the central Plains, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic regions this week, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a critical warning to consumers about the risks of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires. These dangers are particularly heightened during power outages when portable generators are frequently used.

The CPSC emphasizes the lethal risk of CO poisoning from gasoline-powered portable generators, which can kill within minutes. Known as the "invisible killer," CO is colorless, odorless, and deadly. Symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and weakness can onset rapidly, often leaving individuals unconscious before they can react.

On average, CO poisoning from portable generators claims about 100 lives annually in the U.S., according to the CPSC's latest report. To mitigate these risks, the CPSC advises:

Never operate a portable generator indoors, including in garages, basements, or enclosed spaces. Adequate ventilation cannot be achieved by merely opening doors or windows.

Use generators outdoors, at least 20 feet away from the home, directing exhaust away from buildings.

Follow safety instructions regarding electrical shock hazards, particularly in inclement weather.

Regularly maintain generators and ensure they are equipped with a CO shut-off feature, which significantly reduces the risk of CO poisoning.

Make sure alarms are working

The CPSC underscores the importance of functioning smoke and CO alarms. These should be installed on each level of the home and outside sleeping areas, with monthly tests to confirm their operation. Immediate evacuation is advised if an alarm sounds, followed by contacting emergency services.

Portable heaters, another common winter hazard, should be kept at least three feet away from flammable materials and placed on stable surfaces. They should never be left unattended, and electric heaters should be plugged directly into wall outlets, avoiding power strips.

The CPSC warns against using charcoal indoors due to CO risks and advises caution with candles, recommending flashlights or battery-operated alternatives. In the event of a gas leak, residents should evacuate immediately and contact authorities without using electronic devices.

For homes affected by flooding, the CPSC advises against touching wet appliances still connected to power sources. Professional evaluation is recommended before using appliances, with replacements for any gas control valves or electrical components submerged in water.