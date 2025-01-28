Feds issue health alert for Wegmans chicken nuggets

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments.

FSIS said it is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. However, the recalled product may still be in consumers’ freezers.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product was produced on August 26, 2024. Items included in the alert are:

46-oz. plastic packages containing “Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat” and a best if used by date 08 26 25, located on the back of the packaging next to the barcode in the lower right corner.

The product subject to the public health alert bears establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was produced solely for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed to retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

FSIS was notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the frozen fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.