Federal lawsuit accuses CVS of illegal opioid policies

CVS is the latest drugstore chain to face a federal lawsuit over its handling of opioid drugs.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil complaint against the nation's largest pharmacy chain for allegedly filling unlawful prescriptions in violation of federal laws.

The complaint, unsealed in Providence, Rhode Island, accuses CVS of violating the Controlled Substances Act and the False Claims Act by dispensing prescriptions for controlled substances without legitimate medical purposes and seeking reimbursement from federal healthcare programs for these prescriptions.

The allegations span from October 17, 2013, to the present, with claims that CVS filled prescriptions for excessive quantities of opioids and dangerous drug combinations, known as "trinity" prescriptions, which include an opioid, a benzodiazepine, and a muscle relaxant. The DOJ asserts that CVS ignored warnings from pharmacists and internal data about the illegitimacy of these prescriptions, prioritizing corporate profits over patient safety.

"The practices alleged contributed to the opioid crisis and opioid-related deaths, and today’s complaint seeks to hold CVS accountable for its misconduct," said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha for the District of Rhode Island echoed these sentiments, highlighting the devastating impact of opioid abuse on communities.

The list of charges

The lawsuit also points to CVS's corporate policies, which allegedly pressured pharmacists to meet performance metrics at the expense of legal compliance. CVS is accused of maintaining insufficient staffing levels, preventing pharmacists from sharing critical information about prescribers, and facilitating the illegal distribution of opioids by so-called "pill mill" prescribers.

If found liable, CVS could face substantial civil penalties for each unlawful prescription and treble damages for prescriptions reimbursed by federal programs. The court may also impose injunctive relief to prevent future violations, potentially mandating changes to CVS's compliance programs.