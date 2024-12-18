Fed cuts rate by 0.25 but warns future cuts may be slow to materialize

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate today by a quarter-point — its third cut this year — but at the same time cautioned that it expects to reduce rates more slowly next year because of stuborn inflation.

The decision to reduce the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing it to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%, is expected to have several implications for the economy:

1. Borrowing Costs

Lower Interest Rates: Consumers and businesses may benefit from reduced interest rates on loans and credit products, potentially stimulating spending and investment.

Credit Card Debt: Financial experts advise that this rate cut could be advantageous for individuals with credit card debt, encouraging them to pay down their balances more aggressively.

2. Savings and Investments

Savings Accounts and CDs: Returns on savings accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and money-market funds may decrease, though they might still attract investors compared to other struggling investment options.

Bond Markets: The rate cut could influence bond yields, affecting long-term bond investors who have faced losses due to rising yields.

3. Stock Market Reaction

Market Volatility: Following the announcement, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a significant drop, indicating investor concerns about future economic policies and their impact on markets.

4. Future Monetary Policy

Slower Pace of Cuts: The Federal Reserve signaled a more gradual approach to rate reductions in 2025, projecting only two quarter-point cuts instead of the previously anticipated four.

Inflation Concerns: With inflation slightly above the 2% target, the Fed remains cautious, aiming to balance economic growth with price stability.

5. Economic Outlook

Consumer Spending: Lower borrowing costs may boost consumer spending, contributing to economic growth.

Business Investment: Reduced interest rates can encourage businesses to invest in expansion and development, potentially leading to job creation.

Overall, while the rate cut aims to support economic activity, its effectiveness will depend on various factors, including consumer behavior, business responses, and broader economic conditions, analysts said.