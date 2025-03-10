FCC warns consumers of 'Grandparent Scam' amid DOJ indictments

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is warning consumers about the "Grandparent Scam", a fraudulent scheme where scammers pose as family members in distress to trick elderly individuals into sending money.

The warning comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an indictment against 25 Canadian nationals accused of defrauding elderly victims in over 40 U.S. states. The scammers impersonated grandchildren, claiming to be in legal trouble and in need of immediate financial assistance.

How the scam works

According to the DOJ indictment, between 2021 and June 2024, fraudsters called elderly victims pretending to be their grandchild in jail following a car accident. Other scammers pretended to be attorneys, warning victims that a “gag order” prevented them from discussing the case with anyone. Victims were then instructed to provide bail money to a fake bail bondsman, who collected cash in person.

The FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau warns that these scams are becoming more sophisticated. Scammers use:

Spoofed phone numbers to appear legitimate.

Stolen social media details to make the story seem real.

High-pressure tactics to demand fast action.

Artificial intelligence (AI) voice cloning to imitate family members' voices.

How to protect yourself

The FCC urges consumers to take these steps to avoid falling victim:

Verify the call. Hang up and call the family member directly. Talk to someone you trust before sending money. Beware of cloned voices and fake phone numbers. Governments do not use scare tactics or demand payments via gift cards, money orders, or mobile payment apps. Do not provide money or personal details to unknown callers. Report scams to the FCC: FCC Consumer Complaint Center

Scrub your social media

Besides the steps above, one of the most effective things an older person can do is to scrub their social media accounts. Take down or edit anything that includes the names of close family members.

There are people who do nothing but scan Facebook and other sites searching for older people with family photos. They then take down the names and sell them on the dark web.

It's OK, though not great, to have a few family photos but skip the names, in other words.

Growing concerns over AI

With AI-driven voice cloning, scammers can now mimic a loved one's voice, making fraud attempts even more convincing. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned that criminals are using AI technology to make phone scams more realistic.

What’s next?

The DOJ’s indictment marks a significant effort to hold fraudsters accountable, but authorities urge continued vigilance. If you or a loved one receive a suspicious call, take immediate steps to verify the information and report the incident.

By staying informed and cautious, consumers can protect themselves and their families from falling victim to these scams.

