Fashion Nova customers getting $2.4 million in refunds

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is giving back millions of dollars to people who bought clothes from Fashion Nova, which was accused of hiding negative reviews from their website.

The FTC says that Fashion Nova made it look like all the reviews on their website were positive, when in fact they were not. Fashion Nova did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fashion Nova has agreed to stop hiding negative reviews and to make payments to the people who were affected. The FTC is sending checks and PayPal payments to over 148,000 people.

“Deceptive review practices cheat consumers, undercut honest businesses, and pollute online commerce,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Fashion Nova is being held accountable for these practices, and other firms should take note.”

The company was obligated to pay $4.2 million in the settlement, of which $2.4 million is being returned to verefied customers.

We asked the FTC about the difference in the amounts. An agency spokesperson replied:

"Most FTC matters, including Fashion Nova, require that the cost of administering redress be deducted from the fund. The cost for a claims process depends on the number of claims submitted and the steps needed to identify duplicate or fraudulent claims. In this case, we received nearly 800,000 claim submissions of which 600,000 claims were determined to be fraudulent or duplicate."

If you have any questions about your payment, you can contact the refund administrator at 855-678-0018 or visit the FTC's website.

Four-star minimum

In a complaint first announced in January 2022, the FTC alleged Fashion Nova misrepresented that the product reviews on its website reflected the views of all purchasers who submitted reviews, when in fact it suppressed reviews with ratings lower than four stars out of five.

The California-based retailer, which primarily sells its “fast fashion” products online, was the first to be charged by the FTC with trying to conceal negative customer reviews.

According to the FTC's complaint, Fashion Nova used a third-party online product review management interface to automatically post four- and five-star reviews to its website and hold lower-starred reviews for the company’s approval.

But from late-2015 until November 2019, Fashion Nova never approved or posted the hundreds of thousands of lower-starred, more negative reviews. Suppressing a product’s negative reviews deprives consumers of potentially useful information and artificially inflates the product’s average star rating, the FTC said.