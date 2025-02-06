Energy drinks cause surge of calls to poison centers among youth, study says

Calls to poison control centers among youth because of energy drinks have surged recently.

There was a 35% increase in calls to poison centers fearing overdoses from energy drinks for people younger than 20 from 2011 through 2023, according to a study by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Central Ohio Poison Center, published in the the Journal of Medical Toxicology.

And there was an alarming 633%, or more than seven times, increase in calls after youth consumed powders that mix into liquid to create energy drinks, the researchers said.

"Because of unclear dosing instructions or preparation errors, overdose can occur," said Hannah Hays, co-author of the study and medical director at the Central Ohio Poison Center. "Concentrated powder or granules may also be mistaken by a young child as a food item."

Most calls were among children younger than six at 70% and males at 57% among all caffeine-energy products, which included energy drinks, powders and solids, such as capsules, the researchers said.

“The high and increasing rate of exposure in this vulnerable age group indicates that caffeine energy products are accessible and attractive to young children,” Hays said. “Caffeine energy products should not have packaging that is appealing to young children and should be kept out of the sight and reach of young children.”

Still, 81% of calls didn't result in treatment at a medical facility and only 1.6% of cases were admitted for treatment, the researchers said.

But the researchers said teenagers aged 13 to 19 years old were more likely to need medical attention.

How can parents protect kids from energy drinks?

The researchers have recommendations for parents who want to keep their children safe from caffeine products:

Talk with children: Have age-appropriate conversations with children about caffeine-energy products, explaining what these products are and why they can be dangerous. Review labels together so everyone understands what’s in the products. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teens don't consume energy drinks.

Have age-appropriate conversations with children about caffeine-energy products, explaining what these products are and why they can be dangerous. Review labels together so everyone understands what’s in the products. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teens don't consume energy drinks. Store safely: The best way to keep children safe from caffeine energy products is to keep them out of the home. If these products are kept in the home, store them in a safe place away from your children—stored up and out of sight, away from food and locked, if possible. Ask that caregivers around children do the same in their homes.

The best way to keep children safe from caffeine energy products is to keep them out of the home. If these products are kept in the home, store them in a safe place away from your children—stored up and out of sight, away from food and locked, if possible. Ask that caregivers around children do the same in their homes. Don’t use in front of children: It is helpful to never use these products in front of children, especially if packaged to look like treats.

It is helpful to never use these products in front of children, especially if packaged to look like treats. Keep the national Poison Help Line handy: Have the number for stored in phones and posted in a visible pace. The national Poison Help Line can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-222-1222.

