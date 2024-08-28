Eli Lilly is offering weight loss drugs at a lower price point

The rising cost of weight loss drugs has prompted many consumers to turn to sketchy websites that advertise the medications for a much lower price. However, many of these sites are actually illegal pharmacies, and consumers are often scammed for money, or receive the wrong kind of drug.

In a step towards making the drugs more affordable, Eli Lilly announced that its weight loss drug, Zepbound, will be available at a much lower cost for patients.

Additionally, the company will begin producing the drug in single-use vials rather than the auto-injector pens. This decision will also increase manufacturing speeds, getting consumers the drugs much faster than before.

“We are excited to share that Zepbound single-dose vials are now here, further delivering on our promise to increase supply of Zepbound in the U.S.,” said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president at Eli Lilly.

“These new vials not only help us meet the high demand for our obesity medicine, but also broaden access for patients seeking a safe and effective treatment option. In a clinical study, the 5 mg maintenance dose helped patients achieve an average of 15% weight loss after 72 weeks of treatment and has been a powerful tool for millions of people with obesity to lose weight and keep it off.”

Increasing access at a lower price

To help more consumers gain access to weight loss drugs, Eli Lilly has created a self-pay pharmacy, LillyDirect.

To be eligible for the program, consumers need to have a valid Zepbound prescription from their doctor. Once they receive that, they’re free to purchase the drug directly from the manufacturer. Only patients with valid, on-label prescriptions will be sent the medication.

LillyDirect will be offering patients both the 2 mg and 5 mg doses of Zepbound in four-week supplies. The 2 mg dose will run consumers $399, and the 5 mg dose will be $529. These prices are in line with what Eli Lilly’s savings program charges patients whose insurance won’t cover the drug.

Comparatively, a month's supply of Zepbound’s injector pens costs over $1,000 without insurance. The new LillyDirect program will save consumers 50% or more on the weight loss drug.

“Despite obesity being recognized as a serious chronic illness with long-term consequences, it’s often misclassified as a lifestyle choice, resulting in many employers and the federal government excluding medications like Zepbound from insurance coverage,” Jonsson said.

“Outdated policies and lack of coverage for obesity medications create an urgent need for more innovative solutions. Bringing Zepbound single-dose vials to patients will help more people living with obesity manage this chronic condition. We will also continue to advocate for a system that better aligns with science.”