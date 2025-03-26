Easter dinner at Walmart will cost less than last year

With Easter just a few weeks away, there’s no better time to start planning.

Walmart has officially announced its Easter deals, including discounts on Easter dinner, decor, clothing, candy, Easter basket fillers, and more.

“We’re proud to uphold our Every Day Low Price promise while also delivering extra special savings for customers’ must-win holiday celebrations, like we’re doing with our Easter meal priced even lower than last year,” John Laney, executive vice president, Food, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

“Our customers are seeking more opportunities to save, and we’re committed to helping them do just that with consistently low prices every day, no matter when, where or how they shop.”

Save on Easter dinner

Shoppers can save on Easter dinner at Walmart, and the prices are even lower than they were last year. The retailer is touting dinner for eight people for under $6 per person – making the whole meal less than $50.

Here’s what the Easter meal basket includes:

Marketside Boneless Spiral-Cut Brown Sugar Double Glazed Ham, Pork, 2.0 - 4.8 lbs: $12.82

Fresh Navel Orange: $0.77

Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes, 5-lb bag: $2.97

Kraft Deluxe Original Cheddar Mac N Cheese Macaroni and Cheese Dinner, 14 oz Box (2): $4.96

Freshly Harvested, Cut and Refrigerated Green Asparagus, Bunch (2): $3.94

Marketside Fresh Green Beans, 32 oz: $5.98

Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob, 4 Count Tray: $2.48

Marketside Variety Creme Cake, 27 oz: $7.68

Great Value Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, 12 oz, 12 Count: $1.38

Shoppers can get the Easter meal basket now through April 20, both in stores and online. The meal deal is also available however shoppers get their Walmart orders – in stores, curbside pickup, or delivery.

More Easter savings

For those looking for a quick and cost-effective answer to Easter baskets, Walmart has created two options.

With one click, shoppers can select either a $20 or $40 pre-filled Easter baskets. Both options include everything shoppers would need to fill an Easter basket – the basket itself, grass to stuff it, brand-name candy, toys, stuffed animals, and more.

The retailer is also offering deals on men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothes, Easter decor and dinnerware, and fresh florals. Shoppers can find discounts on Popular Walmart brands like Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, The Pioneer Woman, and more.