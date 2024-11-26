Dollar General announces December sale, '24 Days of Deals'

While there are plenty of Black Friday sales to take advantage of this holiday season, Dollar General is preparing to help consumers save beyond just the one weekend.

The discount retailer announced it will be hosting “24 Days of Deals,” a month-long sales event in December where one item is significantly discounted each day of the month.

“With the stress of fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, we wanted to find a fun way for our customers to plan for and capture upcoming deep discounts on hot items,” said Emily Taylor, DG’s executive vice president, chief merchandising officer.

“The 24 Days of Savings is a unique holiday promotional campaign for DG and is in addition to all the great savings already available in-store on electronics, appliances, gift wrapping, trees and more.”

What can shoppers expect?

Dollar General is preparing to discount over 6,000 items storewide throughout the holiday season. However, during its 24 Days of Deals sale, shoppers can expect bigger deals on certain items each day.

While there’s still a few days before the sale officially kicks off, Dollar General is highlighting some discounts consumers can prepare for:

50% off 36-inch tower speaker system

$1 sale on all $3 holiday mugs

2 for $6 Smithfield bacon

Buy 1, Get 1 free True Living plates or bowls

Starting on December 1, the myDG app will be updated every Sunday morning with the full week of sales. In addition, the weekly deals will be posted on Dollar General’s social media channels, in stores, and on DG.com.