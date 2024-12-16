Dietary supplements recalled because they contain unapproved drugs

Buy-herbal.com has issued a recall of all lots within current expiration dates of Nhan Sam Tuyet Lien Truy Phong Hoan capsules. A Food and Drug Administration analysis has found these products to contain undeclared furosemide, dexamethasone and chlorpheniramine.

Furosemide was found at 5.24 mg/g or 1.84 mg/capsule. Dexamethasone was found at 2.22 mg/g or 0.780 mg/capsule. Chlorpheniramine was found at 4.38 mg/g or 1.54 mg/capsule.

Products containing these drugs cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. The FDA said Nhan Sam Tuyet Lien Truy Phong Hoan Capsules is an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and therefore, subject to recall.

What to do

Buy-herbal.com is notifying its customers via email who have bought the product on buy-herbal.com to return for a refund of the recalled product.

Consumers who have Nhan Sam Tuyet Lien Truy Phong Hoan subject to recall should stop using the product and contact info@buy-herbal.com for return and refund. Please ship the recalled products to 136-61 41st Ave, Box # 248, Flushing, NY 11355 and contact info@buy-herbal.com for refunds.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can email info@buy-herbal.com or call 917 495 6088 on Monday through Friday from 10 am till 6 pm Eastern Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product. Customers can contact info@buy-herbal.com for return and refunds.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.