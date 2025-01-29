Dems call on Trump to take action on grocery prices

During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would work to lower food prices "immediately" once he took office. Now, some members of Congress are calling on him to follow through on that pledge.

A group of 21 Democratic congressmen and women sent a letter to Trump on Sunday evening, urging him to take swift action to address the high cost of groceries that continue to burden American families, according to a Supermarket News report.

The letter directly addresses Trump’s first week in office, accusing him of focusing on issues like birthright citizenship and pardoning individuals involved in the January 6th Capitol riot, instead of tackling the rising cost of food.

"Americans are looking to you to lower food prices," the letter states. "Instead of working to lower their grocery bills, however, you spent the first week of your administration attempting to end birthright citizenship, pardoning individuals who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and renaming a mountain." The lawmakers express disappointment, urging the president to fulfill his campaign promise to make food more affordable for families.

Six recommendations

To help achieve this goal, the letter outlines six key recommendations for action. First, the lawmakers propose that Trump encourage the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to prohibit exclusionary contracting practices in the food industry. These practices, they argue, make it easier for major food retailers and brands to squeeze out smaller suppliers, contributing to rising prices at smaller stores.

They also recommend that the FTC issue guidance on potential violations of antitrust laws in the food industry, with a particular focus on the Robinson Patman Act, which prohibits discriminatory pricing practices.

Additionally, the letter calls for increased government support for small businesses in the food industry. They propose that the USDA increase the number of contracts awarded to very small businesses and consider the long-term costs of food industry consolidation in its contracting decisions.

The letter also suggests that Trump work with the DOJ and FTC to block problematic mergers and acquisitions in the food and agriculture sectors, as well as prosecute individuals engaged in price-fixing and other anticompetitive behaviors.

Another key recommendation is the formation of a joint task force between the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the FTC to investigate price manipulation throughout the food supply chain. The lawmakers hope that these actions will help address the underlying factors driving up food costs, ensuring that consumers aren't unfairly impacted by corporate greed.

Food prices vexing consumers

The issue of rising food prices has been a growing concern for Americans, especially with the sharp increases in the price of eggs, which have surged due to a severe bird flu outbreak. The USDA has predicted that egg prices will continue to rise by over 20% in 2025. Prices for beef, veal, dairy, fresh fruits, and nonalcoholic beverages are also expected to increase in the coming months.

When asked about the surge in food prices during her first press conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt placed the blame on the policies of the previous administration. She pointed to the increase in egg prices under President Biden's administration, which saw a 65% increase in 2024, as evidence of ongoing inflationary pressures.