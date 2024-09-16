Deadly skin cancer rates vary between men and women, study finds

Melanoma -- the deadliest form of skin cancer -- isn't an equal opportunity cancer. A new study points up some important differences, finding that melanoma rates vary significantly between men and women, with differences in age of onset and the location of the melanomas on the body.
The study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, analyzed over 40 years of melanoma data and found these differences across different populations.
“Invasive melanomas are potentially lethal cancers that are increasing rapidly in incidence. We need to understand how these cancers arise, and what drives their development, if we are to find better ways to prevent them," said David C. Whiteman of the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.
"Studies like this one suggest that we may need to target our prevention efforts differently for men and women if we are to be effective in our attempts to control this cancer,” Whiteman said.
Key Findings
Age and Sex: Women are more likely to develop melanoma earlier in life (up to around 45 years old), while men have higher rates later in life (from 65 years and older).
Body Site: In women, melanomas occur most often on the limbs. In men, the trunk and head/neck are the most common locations.
Trends Over Time: Melanoma rates have increased in both sexes, but faster in women. Melanomas on the head and neck have steadily increased with age in both sexes.
Implications:
The study highlights the need to tailor melanoma prevention strategies differently for men and women.
Understanding the biological differences in how melanomas develop in different body sites could provide important clues about the causes of this cancer.
Most serious skin cancer
While not the most common skin cancer, melanoma is the deadliest, accounting for the majority of skin cancer deaths. It develops from melanocytes, the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color.
While it most commonly occurs on skin exposed to the sun, it can also develop in the eyes, mouth, intestines, and other areas. As the study noted, it is increasing in incidence, especially among women.
As with many cancers, early detection is important and can significantly improve the chances of survival.
People of all colors are vulnerable
People of all skin tones can get melanoma. It's a misconception that only white people are at risk.
While individuals with lighter skin tones are at a higher risk due to less melanin (the skin's natural protection from the sun), melanoma can still affect people of color, and it's often diagnosed at a later, more dangerous stage due to this misconception.
It's crucial for everyone, regardless of skin tone, to practice sun safety, get regular skin checks, and be aware of the signs of melanoma.
Rates vary by country
Not surprisingly, some countries have significantly higher rates of melanoma.
Countries with the Highest Rates:
Australia and New Zealand consistently have the highest reported rates of melanoma globally.
Other countries with high rates include:
Denmark
Norway
The Netherlands
Switzerland
Factors contributing to high rates:
High UV radiation levels: Countries closer to the equator or with high altitude tend to have stronger UV radiation from the sun, increasing the risk of skin damage and melanoma. Australia and New Zealand, for example, have high UV levels.
Predominantly fair-skinned populations: Populations with lighter skin tones are more susceptible to UV damage and melanoma.
Outdoor lifestyle: Cultures that promote outdoor activities and sun exposure may have higher melanoma rates.
Melanoma treatment
Treatment for melanoma varies depending on the stage of the cancer and other factors, but common options include:
Surgery: This is the primary treatment for early-stage melanoma. It involves removing the cancerous tissue along with a margin of healthy skin.
Immunotherapy: This helps the body's immune system fight cancer cells.
Targeted Therapy: This uses drugs that target specific vulnerabilities in melanoma cells.
Chemotherapy: This uses drugs to kill cancer cells, but it's generally less effective for melanoma than other treatment options.
Radiation Therapy: This uses high-energy rays to destroy cancer cells. It's often used to treat melanoma that has spread to other parts of the body.
Remember: Early detection is key in fighting melanoma. Regular self-exams and visits to a dermatologist for skin checks are crucial for identifying any suspicious moles or changes in your skin.
---
Sources for this story include the Mayo Clinic, American Academy of Dermatology, Biomed Central and the American Cancer Society.