Deadly skin cancer rates vary between men and women, study finds

Melanoma -- the deadliest form of skin cancer -- isn't an equal opportunity cancer. A new study points up some important differences, finding that melanoma rates vary significantly between men and women, with differences in age of onset and the location of the melanomas on the body.

The study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, analyzed over 40 years of melanoma data and found these differences across different populations.

“Invasive melanomas are potentially lethal cancers that are increasing rapidly in incidence. We need to understand how these cancers arise, and what drives their development, if we are to find better ways to prevent them," said David C. Whiteman of the University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia.

"Studies like this one suggest that we may need to target our prevention efforts differently for men and women if we are to be effective in our attempts to control this cancer,” Whiteman said.

Key Findings

Age and Sex: Women are more likely to develop melanoma earlier in life (up to around 45 years old), while men have higher rates later in life (from 65 years and older).

Body Site: In women, melanomas occur most often on the limbs. In men, the trunk and head/neck are the most common locations.

Trends Over Time: Melanoma rates have increased in both sexes, but faster in women. Melanomas on the head and neck have steadily increased with age in both sexes.

Implications:

The study highlights the need to tailor melanoma prevention strategies differently for men and women.

Understanding the biological differences in how melanomas develop in different body sites could provide important clues about the causes of this cancer.

Most serious skin cancer