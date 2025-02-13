Write a review
  2. News
  3. Credit cards

Credit-card debt hit record $1.21 trillion after unusual holiday unptick in 2024

Credit card debt hit a record $1.21 trillion after a post-holiday surge. An expert urges quick repayment, with 0% balance-transfer cards as a tool. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Americans expected to pay down debt after holidays

Credit-card debt in the U.S. hit another record after an unusually-high increase following the holidays.

Debt from credit cards reached $1.21 trillion in the quarter ending in December after growing around $45 billion from the previous quarter, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Thursday.

"We saw a larger-than-usual pop this holiday season," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

Credit card balances almost always rise from year to year, but usually balances fall in the beginning of the year since Americans are detoxing from holiday spending and use tax returns to pay down debt, Rossman said.

He said it is critical to pay down debt as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

"My favorite payoff tip is to sign up for a 0% balance transfer card," Rossman said. "These allow your to transfer your high-cost debt and avoid interest for up to 21 months."

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.