Court halts business opportunity scheme Click Profit

A federal court has temporarily shut down Click Profit, an online business opportunity scheme that falsely promised consumers massive profits through online sales. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which requested the action, alleges that the company misled consumers into paying tens of thousands of dollars for a fraudulent system powered by artificial intelligence.

According to the FTC complaint, Click Profit lured customers by claiming they could earn “passive income” through online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok. The company also falsely claimed to be affiliated with major brands like Nike and Disney to gain credibility.

“Click Profit misled consumers by falsely promising them guaranteed passive income using cutting-edge AI technology and exclusive brand partnerships,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Their deception caused individual consumers to lose tens of thousands of dollars while Click Profit’s operators enriched themselves.”

Expensive fees and false promises

Click Profit, which also operates under names such as FBALaunch, Automation Industries, and PortfolioLaunch, marketed its program as a “safe, secure, and proven” way to generate wealth. The company promised six-to-eight-figure earnings, even stating that consumers’ stores could be bought by venture capital firms for three to six times their value.

To participate, consumers were required to pay a “management fee” of at least $45,000, plus additional thousands for store inventory. However, most customers never saw a return on their investment, and some were left with credit card debt and unsold products. The complaint cites statistics showing that over one-fifth of Click Profit’s Amazon stores earned no money at all, and another third made less than $2,500 in gross lifetime sales.

The FTC also noted that Amazon blocked, suspended, or terminated about 95% of Click Profit’s stores, making it nearly impossible for customers to generate income. Even when stores were operational, Click Profit allegedly pressured consumers to reinvest any earnings into more inventory, further increasing their financial losses.

Threats and no customer support

Many customers found Click Profit unresponsive after making their payments and only received refunds after filing complaints with outside organizations such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or law enforcement. In some cases, the company threatened customers with lawsuits for speaking out, citing an unlawful non-disparagement clause in its contracts.

Legal action against operators

The FTC complaint names Click Profit’s co-founders Craig Emslie and Patrick McGeoghean, as well as partners Jason Masri and William Holton, accusing them of violating multiple laws, including the FTC Act, the Business Opportunity Rule, and the Consumer Review Fairness Act.

The FTC is now working to hold the defendants accountable and recover funds for victims who collectively lost millions of dollars.

