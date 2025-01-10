Write a review
Cookie prices fell in December but eggs and coffee cost more

The ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell by $1.21 in December, mainly because of lower prices for cookies - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

A huge decline in the price of cookies more than offset rising egg and coffee prices in December as the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell by $1.21. The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, was only 35 cents higher than in December 2023.

But unless you bought a lot of cookies last month you might not have saved money. The price of a 14 oz. package of cookies dropped from $6.16 in November to $4.97 last month, a decline of 19%.

Eggs and coffee posted the largest increases. Eggs, which are in short supply in many areas of the country because of bird flu, rose from $6.09 in November to $6.30. The price of 12 oz. of whole bean coffee, was the same as in November – $12.98. However, that's 49 cents more than in December 2023.

Prices of several other products stabilized in December or fell slightly. The prices of ketchup, butter and bread were down from November and year-over-year.

The December Shopping Cart Index

Product

 Dec. 2023

 Nov. 2024Dec. 2024
Penne Pasta 16 oz.$1.92$1.91$1.96
Select-a-size paper towels$20.99$20.99$20.99
White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.$2.20$2.27$2.22
Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.$1.42$1.44$1.44
Cola 2-liter bottle$2.87$2.94$2.91
Whole milk half-gallon$2.61$2.68$2.68
Whole bean coffee 12 oz.$12.39$12.98$12.98
Organic eggs one dozen$5.27$6.09$6.30
Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.$3.17$3.28$3.29
Frosted donuts 8 ct.$5.23$5.52$5.23
Tomato ketchup 20 oz.$3.84$3.96$3.89
Mayonnaise 30 oz.$5.84$6.29$6.27
Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.$5.56$5.33$5.57
American cheese single 24 ct.$5.49$5.37$5.54
Salted butter 1 lb.$6.42$6.21$6.14
Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag$4.12$4.05$4.05
Honey wheat bread 20 oz.$3.79$3.49$3.69
Cookies 14.3 oz.$6.91$6.16$4.97
Bacon 16 oz.$7.97$8.32$8.11
Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.$5.57$5.58$5.58
Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.$7.10$7.59$7.62
1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.$12.30$12.70$12.37
Peanut butter 16.3 oz.$3.31$3.19$3.27
White rice 32 oz.$5.20$4.87$4.87
Laundry detergent 96 oz.$13.07$13.05$13.04
Cart Totals$154.63$156.19$154.98

