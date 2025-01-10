Cookie prices fell in December but eggs and coffee cost more

A huge decline in the price of cookies more than offset rising egg and coffee prices in December as the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell by $1.21. The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, was only 35 cents higher than in December 2023.

But unless you bought a lot of cookies last month you might not have saved money. The price of a 14 oz. package of cookies dropped from $6.16 in November to $4.97 last month, a decline of 19%.

Eggs and coffee posted the largest increases. Eggs, which are in short supply in many areas of the country because of bird flu, rose from $6.09 in November to $6.30. The price of 12 oz. of whole bean coffee, was the same as in November – $12.98. However, that's 49 cents more than in December 2023.

Prices of several other products stabilized in December or fell slightly. The prices of ketchup, butter and bread were down from November and year-over-year.

The December Shopping Cart Index