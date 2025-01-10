Cookie prices fell in December but eggs and coffee cost more

A huge decline in the price of cookies more than offset rising egg and coffee prices in December as the ConsumerAffairs Datasembly Shopping Cart Index fell by $1.21. The Index, which tracks the prices of 25 commonly purchased grocery items, was only 35 cents higher than in December 2023.
But unless you bought a lot of cookies last month you might not have saved money. The price of a 14 oz. package of cookies dropped from $6.16 in November to $4.97 last month, a decline of 19%.
Eggs and coffee posted the largest increases. Eggs, which are in short supply in many areas of the country because of bird flu, rose from $6.09 in November to $6.30. The price of 12 oz. of whole bean coffee, was the same as in November – $12.98. However, that's 49 cents more than in December 2023.
Prices of several other products stabilized in December or fell slightly. The prices of ketchup, butter and bread were down from November and year-over-year.
The December Shopping Cart Index
|Product
Dec. 2023
|Nov. 2024
|Dec. 2024
|Penne Pasta 16 oz.
|$1.92
|$1.91
|$1.96
|Select-a-size paper towels
|$20.99
|$20.99
|$20.99
|White Albacore tuna in water 5oz.
|$2.20
|$2.27
|$2.22
|Chicken noodle soup 10.75 oz.
|$1.42
|$1.44
|$1.44
|Cola 2-liter bottle
|$2.87
|$2.94
|$2.91
|Whole milk half-gallon
|$2.61
|$2.68
|$2.68
|Whole bean coffee 12 oz.
|$12.39
|$12.98
|$12.98
|Organic eggs one dozen
|$5.27
|$6.09
|$6.30
|Waffles 10 ct. 12.3 oz.
|$3.17
|$3.28
|$3.29
|Frosted donuts 8 ct.
|$5.23
|$5.52
|$5.23
|Tomato ketchup 20 oz.
|$3.84
|$3.96
|$3.89
|Mayonnaise 30 oz.
|$5.84
|$6.29
|$6.27
|Honey Nut cereal 18.8 oz.
|$5.56
|$5.33
|$5.57
|American cheese single 24 ct.
|$5.49
|$5.37
|$5.54
|Salted butter 1 lb.
|$6.42
|$6.21
|$6.14
|Classic potato chips 8 oz. bag
|$4.12
|$4.05
|$4.05
|Honey wheat bread 20 oz.
|$3.79
|$3.49
|$3.69
|Cookies 14.3 oz.
|$6.91
|$6.16
|$4.97
|Bacon 16 oz.
|$7.97
|$8.32
|$8.11
|Liquid dish detergent 46 oz.
|$5.57
|$5.58
|$5.58
|Spring water 16.9 oz. 32 ct.
|$7.10
|$7.59
|$7.62
|1000 sheet toilet paper 12 ct.
|$12.30
|$12.70
|$12.37
|Peanut butter 16.3 oz.
|$3.31
|$3.19
|$3.27
|White rice 32 oz.
|$5.20
|$4.87
|$4.87
|Laundry detergent 96 oz.
|$13.07
|$13.05
|$13.04
|Cart Totals
|$154.63
|$156.19
|$154.98