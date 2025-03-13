Consumer satisfaction with car dealers' service ranks high: J.D. Power

Do you just love taking your car to the dealer for service? J.D. Power says consumer satisfactiong with service visits "remains strong for a second consecutive year."

But don't break out the champagne just yet, because it adds that "wait times for appointments, communication shortfalls and gaps in fixing vehicles correctly limit the industry’s progress." That's according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, released today.

The survey found that dealers continue to battle with ongoing capacity challenges as the average number of days that customers must wait for an appointment is longer than was tracked from 2018 to 2022, and only nominally better than 2023 and 2024. Addressing this—and other opportunities—could improve service satisfaction and increase loyalty to dealerships.

“While it’s no surprise that customers gravitate to operations that serve them well, the study clearly shows that good service leads to loyal customers,” said John Tenerovich, director of automotive retail at J.D. Power. “This phenomenon proves true across all service types—oil changes, repair, tires and brakes.”

Gas is still king

The study finds that customer satisfaction with the service of electrified vehicles—both battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles—continues to trail satisfaction among owners of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by a wide margin.

Satisfaction (on a 1,000-point scale) among mass market BEV owners is 51 points lower than among owners of mass market ICE vehicles, and satisfaction among premium BEV owners is 57 points below that of premium ICE vehicle owners. The ongoing lack of well-trained EV technicians and frontline personnel is a key factor in the shortfall.

Following are some other key findings of the 2025 study:

Fixed right first time: Surprisingly, 12% of repairs are not completed correctly on the first visit.

Satisfaction improves when maintenance items are combined with recalls.

Communication helps deliver satisfying service experience: Among the 10 most influential key performance indicators measured in the study, four are communication-related.

Trust in service personnel and overall service varies by generation. While Boomers express a great deal of trust in dealer service, younger generations have progressively less.

Highest-Ranking Brands and Segments

Porsche ranks highest in satisfaction with dealer service among premium brands with a score of 912. Lexus (900) ranks second and Cadillac (888) ranks third.

Subaru ranks highest in satisfaction with dealer service among mass market brands with a score of 896. MINI (888) ranks second and Honda (881) ranks third.

Subaru (886) ranks highest in the mass market car segment, followed by Honda (879) and MINI (879).

Subaru ranks highest among mass market SUVs/minivans with a score of 897. Honda (884) ranks second and Buick (878) ranks third.

Porsche ranks highest in the premium car segment with a score of 906, followed by Lexus (891) and BMW (887).

Porsche ranks highest in the premium SUV segment with a score of 917. Lexus (902) ranks second and Cadillac (891) ranks third.

Chevrolet ranks highest in the truck segment with a score of 877. GMC (876) ranks second and Nissan (873) ranks third.

The U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study is now in its 45th year and has been redesigned for 2025. Along with traditional Voice of the Customer survey data, the study index now includes, for the first time, repair data drawn from individual in-dealership repairs. This repair information, secured from individual dealership service transactions, allows the study to offer an unprecedented level of granularity of both service quality and customer retention.

The study measures satisfaction with service at franchised dealer and aftermarket service facilities for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of one- to three-year-old vehicles. It also provides a numerical index ranking of the highest-performing automotive brands sold in the United States, which is based on the combined scores of five measures comprising vehicle owner service experience data and actual repair data. These measures are (in order of importance): service quality; service advisor; vehicle pick-up; service facility; and service initiation. In 2023, model segment rankings were added to the study to differentiate between the service needs for cars, trucks, SUVs and minivans.

The 2025 study is based on responses from 55,210 verified registered owners and lessees of one- to three-year-old vehicles. J.D. Power goes to great lengths to ensure that survey respondents are true owners of the brand for which they are surveyed. The study was fielded from July through December 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/us-customer-service-index-csi-study.