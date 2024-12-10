Write a review
Consumer group lists the 10 most dangerous toys

A consumer grouop warns that not all of the toys coming out of Santa's workshop are safe for children - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Several pose ingestion risks for small children

Parents, family and friends shopping for children this holiday season are reminded that not all toys are the same. World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., or WATCH, says some be dangerous.

The group recently released its 52nd annual list of the “10 Worst Toys” for 2024, highlighting what it sees as the hidden dangers lurking in many toys marketed to children. This year's list may serve as a reminder for parents and caregivers to remain vigilant about toy safety, especially during the holiday season when toy purchases peak. 

WATCH said the annual list should serve as a practical tool for raising awareness about potential hazards in toys. It includes items such as the "Transformers Earthspark Cyber-Sleeve," which WATCH says  poses a risk of eye injuries, and the "Kinetic Sand Scents – Ice Cream Treats," which could lead to ingestion injuries. The "Wubble Rumblers Inflatable Furious Fist" is noted for potential blunt force injuries, while the "Click N’ Play Toy Remote Set" presents choking hazards.

Most dangerous toys

Here are the top 10 toys on WATCH’s dangerous toy list:

  •   Pinovk: toy Colt 45 pistol: Potential for tragedy from realistic toy weaponry

  •     Bristle hedgehog: Potential for ingestion injuries   

  •     Transformers earthspark cyber-sleeve: Potential for eye injuries

  •     Kinetic sand scents – ice cream treats: Potential for ingestion injuries

  •     Wubble rumblers inflatable furious fist: Potential for blunt force and impact injuries

  •     Click n’ play toy remote set: Potential for choking injuries

  •     Snackles – sandy: Potential for suffocation injuries

  •     X-shot     poppy playtime: Potential for eye injuries

  •     Playzone-fit tri-flyer: Potential for impact injuries

  •     Zoo jamz doggy xylophone: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 209,500 toy-related injuries occurred in the U.S. in 2022, with 29 reported deaths from toy-related incidents between 2020 and 2022. 

The group says that recalls, while important, are reactive measures that often occur after a toy has already caused harm. WATCH said it advocates for stricter safety standards and proactive measures to prevent injuries and fatalities.

