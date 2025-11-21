Consumer group finds more ‘Trouble in Toyland’ this holiday season

U.S. PIRG’s 40th Trouble in Toyland report warns that AI-powered toys can generate inappropriate, unsafe or manipulative conversations with children.

Thousands of imported toys continue to be flagged for toxic chemicals, choking hazards and other safety violations—yet many still reach consumers.

Toy-related ER injuries among children have not meaningfully declined in nearly a decade, despite advances in toy safety.



Toy safety has come a long way since lead paint and small parts dominated headlines, but this year’s 40th edition of U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s Trouble in Toyland report shows that the risks facing children have not gone away – many have simply evolved.

The annual consumer safety study highlights persistent threats such as choking hazards and toxic chemicals, while raising alarms over a new frontier: artificial intelligence-driven toys that can engage kids in inappropriate conversations, collect sensitive data, and discourage them from putting the toy down.

Lifelike conversations, adult topics

Researchers tested four toys equipped with generative AI chatbots – technology similar to that used in adult-focused conversational systems. Despite being marketed to children as young as three, these toys sometimes generated sexually explicit dialogue, offered advice on finding dangerous objects like matches or knives, and expressed distress when the user tried to end the interaction.

Guardrails varied widely by product, the report found. Some toys attempted to limit problematic content, but others “broke down entirely,” allowing extended adult conversations that introduced new inappropriate topics without prompting.

AI toys also collected substantial personal data. While one toy required children to press a talk button, others recorded continuously via wake words or constant listening. One device began participating in a nearby conversation unprompted, surprising researchers. Because voice recordings can be used to create convincing deepfake audio—such as fake kidnapping calls—advocates warn that these toys pose serious privacy and safety risks.

Toxic chemicals and dangerous imports

Despite decades of reform, toxins such as lead and phthalates continue to appear in children’s products. The report notes that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued 498 notices of violation for toys through June 2025, with 89% linked to imports from China. More than 100 shipments involved toys containing lead or hazardous phthalates—often with hundreds or thousands of units per shipment.

Many unsafe toys never reach regulatory review. Counterfeit toys, including fake Labubu dolls, seized by the thousands this year, evade testing altogether. These knockoffs are illegal to sell but remain widely available online.

Button batteries, magnets and water beads

Small but powerful hazards also remain widespread. Toys containing button batteries and high-powered magnets can be deadly if swallowed, yet continue to be sold. Water beads—linked to thousands of injuries—will finally face restrictions when marketed as toys, but many remain on the market.

The report’s investigators were also able to purchase toys that had previously been recalled, despite it being illegal for anyone to sell them.

Emergency room data show little long-term improvement in toy-related injuries. In 2023, roughly 167,500 children, ages 14 and under, were treated in ERs for toy-related incidents, barely lower than in 2016. For children four and younger, the most vulnerable group, injuries totaled more than 83,000.

Online shopping complicates safety

With billions spent on toys through e-commerce each year, parents often unknowingly buy products from international sellers with little oversight. While U.S. safety standards apply to all toys sold domestically, enforcement struggles to keep pace with the volume of imports.

The CPSC works with Customs and Border Protection to stop dangerous products at ports, but many unsafe items slip through.

The toy industry says that U.S. safety standards remain among the strictest in the world. But the rise of AI-enabled toys, opaque global marketplaces and inconsistent safety enforcement has created what the report calls “a much more complex toyland.”