Chrysler recalls nearly 50,000 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet vehicles

Recall Details: Chrysler is recalling 48,494 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet vehicles (model years 2023–2025) due to a defect where the rearview camera image may not display, violating Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111 for rear visibility.

Safety Risk: The lack of a rearview image reduces the driver’s visibility behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy and Contact Info: Dealers will update the software or replace the radio at no cost. Notification letters will be mailed starting June 4, 2025.

Chrysler is recalling 48,494 2023-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet vehicles. The display module may not show the rearview camera image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility."

Also, A rearview image that does not display reduces the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the software or replace the radio as necessary free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 4, 2025. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's numbers for this recall are 13C and 38C.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in this recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

