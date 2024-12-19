Charmast recalls nearly a half million power banks sold by Amazon

Charmast has issued a recall for 488,000 power banks because the can overheat and pose fire and burn hazards. The company said it has received 44 reports of the recalled power banks expanding, igniting, melting, overheating or smoking, including four reports of consumers receiving burns or blisters.

The devices were sold exclusively at Amazon. This recall involves Charmast power banks, model W1056. They were sold in black, blue, green, mint, pink and white colors. The brand name “Charmast” is printed on the front and “Model: W1056” is printed on the back.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their model W1056 power bank, their names and dates of the photograph written in indelible (permanent) marker above the label, and the severed power cord. Consumers should dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.

Consumers may contact Charmast collect at 929-636-0293 Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, by email at rcus@charmast.com, or online at https://www.charmast.com/pages/recall-info-page or www.charmast.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.