Charleston condo residents evacuated amid structural concerns

Residents of the Dockside condominium complex in Charleston, S.C., have been ordered to evacuate after city officials cited structural concerns reminiscent of the deadly 2021 Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida. The decision follows an engineering report warning of potential failures in the 19-story building’s concrete columns.

The order came on February 27, when Charleston’s chief building official issued an urgent evacuation directive to all residents. According to reports from the Post and Courier and other news outlets, engineers are now assessing the building’s integrity to determine if it is at risk of collapse. The situation is only now gaining national attention.

Engineering firm raises red flags

Two days prior to the evacuation, an engineering firm hired by the Dockside condo board raised alarms about the building’s stability. The firm is the same one that had been consulted by the Champlain Towers condo association after the Surfside disaster, which killed 98 people.

Engineers warned that the building’s concrete columns could be at risk of punching through the concrete slabs—one of the primary triggers of the 2021 Surfside collapse, according to a report in Insurance Journal.

Concerns about the Charleston condo’s structural integrity were not new. Reports indicate that warnings about the building’s condition had been raised two years ago. In the wake of the Florida tragedy, several high-rise buildings across the U.S. underwent inspections, including structures in Charleston. In August 2024, another Charleston property, the Peoples Building, was evacuated due to similar concerns over water intrusion and structural weaknesses.

Next steps and safety assessments

Charleston officials have given the engineering firm until March 14 to complete a full structural analysis of the Dockside building. Until then, residents remain displaced, awaiting clarity on whether they will be able to return or if the building will require major repairs or even demolition.

The sudden evacuation has left many residents scrambling for temporary housing while officials work to ensure public safety. The incident serves as another reminder of the ongoing risks posed by aging high-rise structures, particularly in coastal cities where water intrusion and salt corrosion contribute to accelerated structural deterioration.

As Charleston authorities and engineers work against the clock, residents of Dockside—and beyond—are left grappling with questions about the safety of their homes and the adequacy of building inspections and maintenance protocols in the face of such risks.

Another Champlain Towers?

he Champlain Towers South collapse was one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history, occurring in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021. The tragedy resulted in 98 deaths and widespread scrutiny of building safety regulations, particularly in coastal areas.

What Happened?

Around 1:22 a.m., a large portion of the 12-story beachfront condominium suddenly collapsed, leaving residents trapped under tons of rubble.

Search and rescue efforts lasted for two weeks, but after no survivors were found beyond the initial hours, the operation transitioned to a recovery mission.

The remaining part of the structure was demolished on July 4, 2021, for safety reasons.

Possible Causes